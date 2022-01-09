Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMSC Mission Monday - Ms. Teresa Warman

    UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    Video by Luke Allen 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    Ms. Teresa Warman, Air Force Services Center Strategy and Innovation Team, talks Air Force Innovation and what she loves about working for the Air Force.

    TAGS

    Innovation
    IMSC
    Innovate Up
    Air Force Services Center Strategy and Innovation Team

