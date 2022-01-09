Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    181st MFTB Recruitment Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno 

    181st Infantry Brigade

    Recruitment video for the 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade, First Army Division West, First Army. All b-roll video of Wisconsin is provided by Travel Wisconsin, the official Department of Tourism for Wisconsin. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 13:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856085
    VIRIN: 220901-A-FK859-229
    Filename: DOD_109197023
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 181st MFTB Recruitment Video, by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    First Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT