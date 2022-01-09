Recruitment video for the 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade, First Army Division West, First Army. All b-roll video of Wisconsin is provided by Travel Wisconsin, the official Department of Tourism for Wisconsin. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2022 13:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|856085
|VIRIN:
|220901-A-FK859-229
|Filename:
|DOD_109197023
|Length:
|00:03:01
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 181st MFTB Recruitment Video, by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
