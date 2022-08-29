105th Airlift Wing participates in Exercise Tapio

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A C-17 assigned to the New York Air National Guard's 105th Airlift Wing arrives at Campo Grande, Brazil to load up HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopters flown by the New York Air National Guard's 106th Rescue Wing, which was participating in Exercise Tapio, on August 29, 2022. The New York National Guard sent 100 Airmen to take part in the Brazilian-U.S. air combat training exercise as part of the State Partnership Program relationship between with Brazil ( U.S. Air National Guard video by Major Michael O'Hagan.)