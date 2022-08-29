105th Airlift Wing participates in Exercise Tapio

A C-17 assigned to the New York Air National Guard's 105th Airlift Wing arrives at Campo Grande, Brazil to load up HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopters flown by the New York Air National Guard's 106th Rescue Wing, which was participating in Exercise Tapio, on August 29, 2022. The New York National Guard sent 100 Airmen to take part in the Brazilian-U.S. air combat training exercise as part of the State Partnership Program relationship between with Brazil ( U.S. Air National Guard video by Major Michael O'Hagan.)
|08.29.2022
|09.01.2022 13:12
|B-Roll
|856083
|220829-Z-SB907-2082
|12346
|DOD_109196967
|00:00:25
|CAMPO GRANDE, MS, BR
|2
|2
