    105th Airlift Wing participates in Exercise Tapio

    CAMPO GRANDE, MS, BRAZIL

    08.29.2022

    Video by Maj. Michael O'Hagan 

    New York National Guard

    A C-17 assigned to the New York Air National Guard's 105th Airlift Wing arrives at Campo Grande, Brazil to load up HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopters flown by the New York Air National Guard's 106th Rescue Wing, which was participating in Exercise Tapio, on August 29, 2022. The New York National Guard sent 100 Airmen to take part in the Brazilian-U.S. air combat training exercise as part of the State Partnership Program relationship between with Brazil ( U.S. Air National Guard video by Major Michael O'Hagan.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 13:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856083
    VIRIN: 220829-Z-SB907-2082
    PIN: 12346
    Filename: DOD_109196967
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: CAMPO GRANDE, MS, BR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 105th Airlift Wing participates in Exercise Tapio, by Maj. Michael O'Hagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    HC-130
    HH-60
    106th Rescue Wing
    NYNG
    TAPIO22

