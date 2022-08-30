4th Marine Logistics Group Commanding General Discusses Physical Fitness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. William E. Souza III, the commanding general of 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve, speaks about the importance of physical fitness at Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans. As professional warrior-athletes, every Marine must be physically fit, regardless of age, grade, or duty assignment. Fitness is an essential component of Marine Corps combat readiness. Furthermore, physical fitness is an indispensable aspect of leadership. The habits of self-discipline and personal commitment that are required to gain and maintain a high level of physical fitness are inherent to the Marine Corps way of life and must be a part of the character of every Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. James Stanfield)



The music within the following video production is copyright material used under license with HookSounds contract dated 1 Dec 2021.