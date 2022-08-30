Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Marine Logistics Group Commanding General Discusses Physical Fitness

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2022

    Video by Cpl. James Stanfield 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. William E. Souza III, the commanding general of 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve, speaks about the importance of physical fitness at Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans. As professional warrior-athletes, every Marine must be physically fit, regardless of age, grade, or duty assignment. Fitness is an essential component of Marine Corps combat readiness. Furthermore, physical fitness is an indispensable aspect of leadership. The habits of self-discipline and personal commitment that are required to gain and maintain a high level of physical fitness are inherent to the Marine Corps way of life and must be a part of the character of every Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. James Stanfield)

    The music within the following video production is copyright material used under license with HookSounds contract dated 1 Dec 2021.

    TAGS

    Physical Fitness
    Strength
    4th MLG
    Work Out
    Athlete
    PT

