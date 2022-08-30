4th Marine Logistics Group Commanding General Discusses Physical Fitness

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. William E. Souza III, the commanding general of 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve, speaks about the importance of physical fitness at Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans. As professional warrior-athletes, every Marine must be physically fit, regardless of age, grade, or duty assignment. Fitness is an essential component of Marine Corps combat readiness. Furthermore, physical fitness is an indispensable aspect of leadership. The habits of self-discipline and personal commitment that are required to gain and maintain a high level of physical fitness are inherent to the Marine Corps way of life and must be a part of the character of every Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. James Stanfield)
|08.30.2022
|09.01.2022 13:03
|Video Productions
|856082
|220831-M-BD822-1001
|DOD_109196957
|00:02:25
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|0
|0
