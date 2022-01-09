Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V Corps Army Prepositioned Stock Highlight Video

    GRAFENWOHR, GERMANY

    09.01.2022

    Video by Spc. Devin Klecan 

    Victory Corps

    In March 2022, the 1st Armored Combat Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division deployed to Europe and utilized Army Prepositioned Stock (APS). In August 2022, 1st ABCT concluded their six-month deployment which provided support to V Corps missions in Europe.

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 12:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856078
    VIRIN: 220901-A-EE340-001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109196927
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: GRAFENWOHR, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, V Corps Army Prepositioned Stock Highlight Video, by SPC Devin Klecan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USArmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

