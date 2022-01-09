The base is among the first in the U.S. Air Force to deploy a new Explosive Ordnance Disposal robot platform, the L3Harris T7 Multi-Mission Robotics System.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2022 11:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|856068
|VIRIN:
|220825-F-LD209-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109196908
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Hurlburt EOD among first to deploy new robotics system stringer, by A1C Natalie Fiorilli, identified by DVIDS
