Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 167 support exercise Northern Strike 22-2

U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 167 perform close-air support near Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, Aug. 12, 2022. HMLA-167 trained with U.S. Army National Guard and U.S. Air National Guard units during joint exercise Northern Strike 22-2. HMLA-167 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Servante R. Coba)
|08.12.2022
|09.01.2022 11:56
|B-Roll
|856065
|220812-M-EI266-977
|DOD_109196847
|00:02:24
|Location:
|ALPENA, MI, US
|2
|2
