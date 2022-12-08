Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 167 support exercise Northern Strike 22-2

    ALPENA, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Video by Sgt. Servante Coba 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 167 perform close-air support near Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, Aug. 12, 2022. HMLA-167 trained with U.S. Army National Guard and U.S. Air National Guard units during joint exercise Northern Strike 22-2. HMLA-167 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Servante R. Coba)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 11:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856065
    VIRIN: 220812-M-EI266-977
    Filename: DOD_109196847
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: ALPENA, MI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 167 support exercise Northern Strike 22-2, by Sgt Servante Coba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    UH-1Y Venom
    AH-1Z Viper
    HMLA-167
    MAG-29
    Northern Strike 22-2

