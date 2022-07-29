Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 NAVFAC Southwest Change of Command Summary

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2022

    Video by Mario Icari 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest

    2022 NAVFAC Southwest Change of Command Summary. Capt. Laurie Scott relieved Capt. Michael Oestereicher as commanding officer of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest during a change of command ceremony held July 29 aboard the USS Midway Museum in San Diego.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 11:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856062
    VIRIN: 220729-N-AJ460-999
    Filename: DOD_109196844
    Length: 00:04:54
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

