2022 NAVFAC Southwest Change of Command Summary. Capt. Laurie Scott relieved Capt. Michael Oestereicher as commanding officer of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest during a change of command ceremony held July 29 aboard the USS Midway Museum in San Diego.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2022 11:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|856062
|VIRIN:
|220729-N-AJ460-999
|Filename:
|DOD_109196844
|Length:
|00:04:54
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2022 NAVFAC Southwest Change of Command Summary, by Mario Icari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
