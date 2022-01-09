Dyess Airmen deploy to CENTCOM in support of CJTF-OIR, leads AMC AFFORGEN implementation

Dyess Airmen departed to CENTCOM Aug. 25, 2022 in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. This movement marks the first implementation of the new Air Force Force Generation (AFFORGEN) model in AMC.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2022 12:31
|Category:
|Package
|Location:
|ABILENE, TX, US
