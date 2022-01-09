Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dyess Airmen deploy to CENTCOM in support of CJTF-OIR, leads AMC AFFORGEN implementation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ABILENE, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Reilly McGuire 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Dyess Airmen departed to CENTCOM Aug. 25, 2022 in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. This movement marks the first implementation of the new Air Force Force Generation (AFFORGEN) model in AMC.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 12:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 856061
    VIRIN: 220901-F-KL776-001
    Filename: DOD_109196843
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: ABILENE, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dyess Airmen deploy to CENTCOM in support of CJTF-OIR, leads AMC AFFORGEN implementation, by SrA Reilly McGuire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Dyess
    Deployment
    317 AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT