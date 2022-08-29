Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4th Fighter Wing Priorities

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    A video production for the State of the Military event showcasing the 4th Fighter Wing's new priorities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 11:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856046
    VIRIN: 220829-F-XN600-001
    Filename: DOD_109196799
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Fighter Wing Priorities, by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    state of the military
    priorities
    SJAFB
    4FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT