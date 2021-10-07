Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Special Operations Command

    MD, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sara Voigt 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Threats such as cyberattacks, electromagnetic spectrum, and adversarial artificial intelligence have changed the face of warfare. Follow Air Force Special Operations Command as they adapt to the constantly evolving strategic competitive environment complicated by these emerging technologies.

    Date Taken: 07.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 09:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856021
    VIRIN: 210710-F-UD206-135
    Filename: DOD_109196460
    Length: 00:04:52
    Location: MD, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Air Force Special Operations Command, by SSgt Sara Voigt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #AFSOC #SOC #StrategicCompetition #ForeignAreaOfficer #Russia #China #technology #ACOL

