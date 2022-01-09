In this week’s look around the Air Force, experimentation with the Tactical Operations Center-Light helps develop future battle management concepts, the first Air Force acquired helicopter, the Grey Wolf, earns its military flight release status and flies for the first time with an all-Air Force crew, and the Community College of the Air Force provides student transcripts faster with a new service.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2022 09:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|856020
|VIRIN:
|220901-F-KY613-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109196459
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, SLATED VERSION -- Around the Air Force: Improving Battle Management, Grey Wolf Milestone, Faster CCAF Transcripts, by SrA Garrett Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT