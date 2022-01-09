SLATED VERSION -- Around the Air Force: Improving Battle Management, Grey Wolf Milestone, Faster CCAF Transcripts

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this week’s look around the Air Force, experimentation with the Tactical Operations Center-Light helps develop future battle management concepts, the first Air Force acquired helicopter, the Grey Wolf, earns its military flight release status and flies for the first time with an all-Air Force crew, and the Community College of the Air Force provides student transcripts faster with a new service.