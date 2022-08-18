332d People, Mission and Team

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Ryan R. Messer, 332d Air Expeditionary Wing Commander, speaks on his command philosophy at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia on August 18, 2022. Messer highlights the importance of all Airmen being an integral part of executing the mission and priorities.