    332d People, Mission and Team

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.18.2022

    Video by 1st Lt. Michael Luangkhot 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Ryan R. Messer, 332d Air Expeditionary Wing Commander, speaks on his command philosophy at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia on August 18, 2022. Messer highlights the importance of all Airmen being an integral part of executing the mission and priorities.

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 09:47
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 856018
    VIRIN: 220818-F-YP123-001
    Filename: DOD_109196455
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    This work, 332d People, Mission and Team, by 1st Lt. Michael Luangkhot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Red Tails
    332d AEW
    Spit Fire
    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

