    Around the Air Force: Improving Battle Management, Grey Wolf Milestone, Faster CCAF Transcripts

    UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Garrett Hess 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    In this week’s look around the Air Force, experimentation with the Tactical Operations Center-Light helps develop future battle management concepts, the first Air Force acquired helicopter, the Grey Wolf, earns its military flight release status and flies for the first time with an all-Air Force crew, and the Community College of the Air Force provides student transcripts faster with a new service.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 09:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856014
    VIRIN: 220901-F-KY613-1001
    Filename: DOD_109196451
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Air Force: Improving Battle Management, Grey Wolf Milestone, Faster CCAF Transcripts, by SrA Garrett Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AF
    Air Force
    USAF
    Around the Air Force
    ATAF
    AFTV

