    Lithuania Military Tattoo 2022 Reel

    VILNIUS, LITHUANIA

    08.27.2022

    Video by Spc. Hassani Ribera Soto 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers of the 1st Infantry Division Band participate in the Lithuania Military Tattoo 2022 at Vilnius, Lithuania, Aug. 27, 2022. The Big Red One Band is among other units assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, proudly performing alongside nine other NATO ally bands during a historical, inaugural military tattoo hosted by Lithuanian Armed Forces. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Hassani Ribera)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 09:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 856012
    VIRIN: 220901-A-KB014-1001
    Filename: DOD_109196408
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: VILNIUS, LT 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lithuania Military Tattoo 2022 Reel, by SPC Hassani Ribera Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

