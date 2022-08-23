Little Rock Air Force Base hosts Project Mercury

HERKWERX, Little Rock Air Force Base's innovation lab, hosts a 4-day workshop giving Airmen a 101 course on innovation.
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2022 09:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|856011
|VIRIN:
|220823-F-KQ249-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109196404
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
