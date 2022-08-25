Members from the 386th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron ammo unit talk about their contribution to the fight while on deployment to Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, August 18, 2022. The Airmen talk about their importance to the Air Force and how they need to have munitions ready when needed at any time. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
|08.25.2022
|09.01.2022 05:43
|Video Productions
|856000
|220815-F-PT849-0003
|DOD_109196186
|00:02:55
|KW
|1
|1
This work, 386th EAMXS AMMO-Arming the Warfighter, by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
