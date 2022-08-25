386th EAMXS AMMO-Arming the Warfighter

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members from the 386th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron ammo unit talk about their contribution to the fight while on deployment to Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, August 18, 2022. The Airmen talk about their importance to the Air Force and how they need to have munitions ready when needed at any time. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)