    386th EAMXS AMMO-Arming the Warfighter

    KUWAIT

    08.25.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the 386th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron ammo unit talk about their contribution to the fight while on deployment to Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, August 18, 2022. The Airmen talk about their importance to the Air Force and how they need to have munitions ready when needed at any time. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 05:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856000
    VIRIN: 220815-F-PT849-0003
    Filename: DOD_109196186
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: KW

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th EAMXS AMMO-Arming the Warfighter, by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Bomb
    Ammo
    Munitions
    Kuwait
    Ali Al Salem

