SonLight Inn comforts Wolf Pack Airmen

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/855997" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Are you searching for a new hangout spot? A place to watch movies on a comfy couch? Play games with friends? Have some freshly baked cookies?



Well, look no further, because that place is our very own SonLight Inn! Learn more about this space and how it serves the Airmen of the Wolf Pack.