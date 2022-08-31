Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SonLight Inn comforts Wolf Pack Airmen

    26, SOUTH KOREA

    08.31.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Are you searching for a new hangout spot? A place to watch movies on a comfy couch? Play games with friends? Have some freshly baked cookies?

    Well, look no further, because that place is our very own SonLight Inn! Learn more about this space and how it serves the Airmen of the Wolf Pack.

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 04:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 855997
    VIRIN: 220901-F-RA633-1001
    Filename: DOD_109196097
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: 26, KR

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    Chaplain Corps
    SonLight Inn
    Resilenency

