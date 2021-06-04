Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Behind the Fence Line Episode One

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2021

    Video by Krishna Jackson 

    Naval Base San Diego

    Behind the Fence Line is a series featuring an inside look into installations within Navy Region Southwest. Episode One focuses on STEM careers and the Navy's Environmental program on Naval Base San Diego. The target audience for this video is school age children.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 01:23
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 855988
    VIRIN: 210406-N-RP435-001
    Filename: DOD_109195932
    Length: 00:03:44
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Behind the Fence Line Episode One, by Krishna Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    STEM
    NBSD
    Navy Environmental
    Behind the Fence Line

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT