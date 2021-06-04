Behind the Fence Line is a series featuring an inside look into installations within Navy Region Southwest. Episode One focuses on STEM careers and the Navy's Environmental program on Naval Base San Diego. The target audience for this video is school age children.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2022 01:23
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|855988
|VIRIN:
|210406-N-RP435-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109195932
|Length:
|00:03:44
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Behind the Fence Line Episode One, by Krishna Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT