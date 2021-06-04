Behind the Fence Line Episode One

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Behind the Fence Line is a series featuring an inside look into installations within Navy Region Southwest. Episode One focuses on STEM careers and the Navy's Environmental program on Naval Base San Diego. The target audience for this video is school age children.