Three commandants and six cadets from the California Cadet Corps participated in the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Youth Exchange Program Aug. 8-18, 2022, in New Delhi, India. The program featured 126 cadets from 14 countries and aimed at creating cross-cultural bonds among young people, promote understanding of international cultures, tolerance and develop an appreciation for universal ideals of brotherhood and social cohesion. (California Cadet Corps video by 1st Lt. Zak Lara)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 20:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|855977
|VIRIN:
|220831-O-SY604-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109195658
|Length:
|00:03:58
|Location:
|DL, IN
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Cadets visit India for Youth Exchange Program, by 1LT Zak Lara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT