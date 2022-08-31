Cadets visit India for Youth Exchange Program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Three commandants and six cadets from the California Cadet Corps participated in the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Youth Exchange Program Aug. 8-18, 2022, in New Delhi, India. The program featured 126 cadets from 14 countries and aimed at creating cross-cultural bonds among young people, promote understanding of international cultures, tolerance and develop an appreciation for universal ideals of brotherhood and social cohesion. (California Cadet Corps video by 1st Lt. Zak Lara)