Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cadets visit India for Youth Exchange Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DL, INDIA

    08.31.2022

    Video by 1st Lt. Zak Lara 

    California National Guard Primary   

    Three commandants and six cadets from the California Cadet Corps participated in the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Youth Exchange Program Aug. 8-18, 2022, in New Delhi, India. The program featured 126 cadets from 14 countries and aimed at creating cross-cultural bonds among young people, promote understanding of international cultures, tolerance and develop an appreciation for universal ideals of brotherhood and social cohesion. (California Cadet Corps video by 1st Lt. Zak Lara)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 20:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 855977
    VIRIN: 220831-O-SY604-1002
    Filename: DOD_109195658
    Length: 00:03:58
    Location: DL, IN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cadets visit India for Youth Exchange Program, by 1LT Zak Lara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Cadet
    Education
    California Cadet Corps
    Task Force Torch

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT