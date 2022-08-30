Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CO PSA: Connect to Protect

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christian Tofteroo 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Speros Koumparakis, commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, speaks on suicide prevention, MCBH, Aug. 30, 2022. Koumparakis highlights the important role that connections with family, friends, community, and resource providers play in preventing suicide, especially in these unique and challenging times. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Tofteroo)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 21:42
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 855976
    VIRIN: 220830-M-PO052-1001
    Filename: DOD_109195647
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CO PSA: Connect to Protect, by LCpl Christian Tofteroo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Marines
    Training
    MCBH

