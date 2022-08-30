CO PSA: Connect to Protect

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Speros Koumparakis, commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, speaks on suicide prevention, MCBH, Aug. 30, 2022. Koumparakis highlights the important role that connections with family, friends, community, and resource providers play in preventing suicide, especially in these unique and challenging times. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Tofteroo)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 21:42
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|855976
|VIRIN:
|220830-M-PO052-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109195647
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
