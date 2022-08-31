Coast Guard enforces safety zone in Houston, Galveston for tow of battleship USS Texas

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard crews, Houston Police Department boat crews and other law enforcement personnel protect the battleship USS Texas as pilot boat crews tow the historic ship down the Houston Ship Channel near Baytown, Texas, Aug. 31, 2022. The USS Texas moved from the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site in La Porte, Texas, to a dry dock in Galveston, Texas, where it will undergo extensive hull repairs. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki and the Sector Houston-Galveston Unmanned Aircraft Systems Team)