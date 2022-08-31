Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard enforces safety zone in Houston, Galveston for tow of battleship USS Texas

    TX, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki    

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Coast Guard crews, Houston Police Department boat crews and other law enforcement personnel protect the battleship USS Texas as pilot boat crews tow the historic ship down the Houston Ship Channel near Baytown, Texas, Aug. 31, 2022. The USS Texas moved from the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site in La Porte, Texas, to a dry dock in Galveston, Texas, where it will undergo extensive hull repairs. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki and the Sector Houston-Galveston Unmanned Aircraft Systems Team)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 17:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855968
    VIRIN: 220831-G-IA165-2001
    Filename: DOD_109195506
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: TX, US

    This work, Coast Guard enforces safety zone in Houston, Galveston for tow of battleship USS Texas, by PO1 Corinne Zilnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Uscg
    battleship
    houston ship channel
    uss texas
    houston
    safety zone

