Coast Guard crews, Houston Police Department boat crews and other law enforcement personnel protect the battleship USS Texas as pilot boat crews tow the historic ship down the Houston Ship Channel near Baytown, Texas, Aug. 31, 2022. The USS Texas moved from the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site in La Porte, Texas, to a dry dock in Galveston, Texas, where it will undergo extensive hull repairs. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki and the Sector Houston-Galveston Unmanned Aircraft Systems Team)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 17:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855968
|VIRIN:
|220831-G-IA165-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109195506
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|TX, US
This work, Coast Guard enforces safety zone in Houston, Galveston for tow of battleship USS Texas, by PO1 Corinne Zilnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
