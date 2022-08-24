video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Trooper storm the beach in Hawaii for operation Nakoa Fleek, cavalry troopers from Ace troop, 2nd Squadron, 14th Cavalry Regiment, and 25th Infantry Division conduct water insertion and foot patrols through Bellows field beach park. This was part of a two - week exercise designed to strengthen their warrior sustainment capacity. This prepares solders to react in a dynamic and complex battlefield against enemy forces. (U.S Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Caroline Strickland)