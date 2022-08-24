Trooper storm the beach in Hawaii for operation Nakoa Fleek, cavalry troopers from Ace troop, 2nd Squadron, 14th Cavalry Regiment, and 25th Infantry Division conduct water insertion and foot patrols through Bellows field beach park. This was part of a two - week exercise designed to strengthen their warrior sustainment capacity. This prepares solders to react in a dynamic and complex battlefield against enemy forces. (U.S Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Caroline Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 19:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|855966
|VIRIN:
|220824-F-PA224-744
|Filename:
|DOD_109195493
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Nakoa Fleek, by A1C Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT