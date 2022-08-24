Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HI, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Caroline Strickland 

    DMA Pacific - Hawaii Media Bureau   

    Trooper storm the beach in Hawaii for operation Nakoa Fleek, cavalry troopers from Ace troop, 2nd Squadron, 14th Cavalry Regiment, and 25th Infantry Division conduct water insertion and foot patrols through Bellows field beach park. This was part of a two - week exercise designed to strengthen their warrior sustainment capacity. This prepares solders to react in a dynamic and complex battlefield against enemy forces. (U.S Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Caroline Strickland)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 19:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 855966
    VIRIN: 220824-F-PA224-744
    Filename: DOD_109195493
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Nakoa Fleek, by A1C Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    14th Cavalry Regiment
    Hawaii
    2nd Squadron
    Bellows
    Ace troop

