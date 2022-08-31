Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Defense in a Consequential Time

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HI, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Video by Maj. Nicholas Chopp 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    As we serve in the most consequential time in the most consequential theater, the air defenders of 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command stand ready to protect the homeland and our allies and partners.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 15:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 855959
    VIRIN: 220831-A-UB904-144
    Filename: DOD_109195246
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    air defense
    patriot
    thaad

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT