Air Defense in a Consequential Time

As we serve in the most consequential time in the most consequential theater, the air defenders of 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command stand ready to protect the homeland and our allies and partners.
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 15:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|855959
|VIRIN:
|220831-A-UB904-144
|Filename:
|DOD_109195246
|Length:
|00:03:30
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT