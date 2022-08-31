Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "DINFOS Live Episode 16: Implementation"

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    On this episode of DINFOS Live we’re talking about social media and implementation. We’ll be welcoming Mr. Kuande Hall, DINFOS Social Media Training Office program manager, to talk about the upcoming DINFOS Social Media Forum and what to expect from this annual training event taking place Sept. 14 & 15, 2023. We’ll also be closing the loop on the RPIE process by welcoming returning DINFOS PACS-Q instructors U.S. Army Maj. Judy Marlowe and U.S. Marine Corps Capt. David Morris who will be talking to us about Implementation. Implementation is the I in the RPIE process which also includes Research, Planning and Evaluation, all of which have been discussed on a previous DINFOS Live episodes. With Implementation we’ll be talking about how public affairs/comm strat professionals take the tactics determined in the planning phase and actually describe them in such a way that any other PA/CS professional can understand and act upon them.

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 15:42
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:32:05
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US 

    Implementation
    DINFOS Live Episode 16

