U.S. Air Force Maj. Rondre Baluyot, a Dentist assigned to 5th Bomb Wing, Minot AFB, North Dakota, deployed in support of Health Engagements Assistance Response Team 2022, (HEART 22), works alongside U.S. Air Force MSgt Julian Blyden II, a dental assistant assigned to 81st Training Wing, Keesler AFB, Mississippi, while performing a dental exam and tooth extraction on a Guatemalan local on Aug. 26, 2022, at Hospital Regional de Occidente in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala, in support of HEART 22. The goal of HEART 22, led by Joint Task Force-Bravo, is to alleviate pressure on partner nation medical systems, increase medical resiliency of participants and strengthen relationships by assisting with high-impact medical services.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 14:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855951
|VIRIN:
|220826-A-ED017-0704
|PIN:
|704
|Filename:
|DOD_109195118
|Length:
|00:03:11
|Location:
|GT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dental Operations In Support of HEART 22, by SSG Dustin Biven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
