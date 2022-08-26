Dental Operations In Support of HEART 22

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/855951" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Maj. Rondre Baluyot, a Dentist assigned to 5th Bomb Wing, Minot AFB, North Dakota, deployed in support of Health Engagements Assistance Response Team 2022, (HEART 22), works alongside U.S. Air Force MSgt Julian Blyden II, a dental assistant assigned to 81st Training Wing, Keesler AFB, Mississippi, while performing a dental exam and tooth extraction on a Guatemalan local on Aug. 26, 2022, at Hospital Regional de Occidente in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala, in support of HEART 22. The goal of HEART 22, led by Joint Task Force-Bravo, is to alleviate pressure on partner nation medical systems, increase medical resiliency of participants and strengthen relationships by assisting with high-impact medical services.