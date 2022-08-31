September is National Suicide Prevention Month. This year's theme Connect to
Protect: Support is Within Reach, highlights the importance of connecting with fellow Marines, leaders, family, friends, and community to available resources on suicide prevention. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Karen Amaro)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 15:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|855940
|VIRIN:
|220831-M-CG311-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109194857
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Suicide Prevention Month, by Cpl Karen Amaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
