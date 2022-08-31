Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Video by Cpl. Karen Amaro 

    Communication Directorate             

    September is National Suicide Prevention Month. This year's theme Connect to
    Protect: Support is Within Reach, highlights the importance of connecting with fellow Marines, leaders, family, friends, and community to available resources on suicide prevention. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Karen Amaro)

    TAGS

    Suicide Awareness
    Suicide Prevention Month
    Connect to Protect

