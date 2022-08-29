Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    REPTX Day 6 Video

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    Video by Marco Hinahon 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    REPTX 8.29.2022

    Underway Demonstrations of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Underwater Remotely Operated Vehicles, Propeller Shaft Movement Measurement and Satellite Communication System Cable Testing

    During the sixth day of the Navy’s first-ever Repair Technology Exercise, or REPTX, government, industry and academia test potential battle damage and repair products and services while at sea aboard Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division’s (NSWC PHD) Self Defense Test Ship (SDTS).

    The SDTS goes underway, anchoring a few miles off the coast of Port Hueneme, California.

    University of Houston and Navy Surge Maintenance personnel operate a Skydio X2E unmanned aerial vehicle to scan the SDTS.

    A crew in a rigid inflatable boat assists as a team aboard the SDTS deploys a VideoRay Defender remotely operated vehicle outfitted with Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corp.’s Sapien Sea Class robotic arms.

    Boston Dynamics’ Spot inspection robot finds its sea legs to maneuver aboard the SDTS as the vessel rolls over swells.

    Midé Technology Corp. and Navy Surge Maintenance personnel discuss the company’s enDAQ data acquisition system, including a sensor (foreground) positioned on the propeller shaft of the SDTS to measure the shaft’s movement.

    Navy Surge Maintenance and DIT-MCO International personnel test a cable between the very-small-aperture terminal, or VSAT, satellite communication system and the radio room of the SDTS.

    REPTX runs from Aug. 22 to Sept. 2.

    Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) Naval Systems Engineering and Logistics Directorate Technology Office (NAVSEA 05T) is sponsoring REPTX 2022 and selected 65 technologies to participate.

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 13:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855934
    VIRIN: 220829-N-OX250-605
    Filename: DOD_109194814
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 

    This work, REPTX Day 6 Video, by Marco Hinahon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Naval Surface Warfare Center
    NSWC PHD
    Port Hueneme Division
    NAVSEA 05T
    REPTX
    Repair Technology Exercise

