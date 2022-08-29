REPTX Day 6 Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



REPTX 8.29.2022



Underway Demonstrations of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Underwater Remotely Operated Vehicles, Propeller Shaft Movement Measurement and Satellite Communication System Cable Testing



During the sixth day of the Navy’s first-ever Repair Technology Exercise, or REPTX, government, industry and academia test potential battle damage and repair products and services while at sea aboard Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division’s (NSWC PHD) Self Defense Test Ship (SDTS).



The SDTS goes underway, anchoring a few miles off the coast of Port Hueneme, California.



University of Houston and Navy Surge Maintenance personnel operate a Skydio X2E unmanned aerial vehicle to scan the SDTS.



A crew in a rigid inflatable boat assists as a team aboard the SDTS deploys a VideoRay Defender remotely operated vehicle outfitted with Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corp.’s Sapien Sea Class robotic arms.



Boston Dynamics’ Spot inspection robot finds its sea legs to maneuver aboard the SDTS as the vessel rolls over swells.



Midé Technology Corp. and Navy Surge Maintenance personnel discuss the company’s enDAQ data acquisition system, including a sensor (foreground) positioned on the propeller shaft of the SDTS to measure the shaft’s movement.



Navy Surge Maintenance and DIT-MCO International personnel test a cable between the very-small-aperture terminal, or VSAT, satellite communication system and the radio room of the SDTS.



REPTX runs from Aug. 22 to Sept. 2.



Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) Naval Systems Engineering and Logistics Directorate Technology Office (NAVSEA 05T) is sponsoring REPTX 2022 and selected 65 technologies to participate.