    REPTX Day 5 Video

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Video by Marco Hinahon and Eric Osborne

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    REPTX 8.26.2022

    Corrosion Removal, Heat Exchanger Cleaning, 3D Printing, Expeditionary Maintenance Facility and Ship Structure Repair Demonstrations

    During the fifth day of the Navy’s first-ever Repair Technology Exercise, or REPTX, government, industry and academia continue testing potential battle damage and repair products and services aboard Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division’s (NSWC PHD) Self Defense Test Ship (SDTS).

    SurClean Inc. and Navy Surge Maintenance personnel remove corrosion from a flange with the company’s Transportable 200-Watt Hand-Held Laser Cleaner in a sonar room aboard the SDTS.

    Terydon Inc. demonstrates its SHR-27 high-pressure hose feeder and other equipment to clean a mockup of a heat exchanger.

    Navy Surge Maintenance sailors and Integrated Solutions for Systems personnel set up the company’s Expeditionary Maintenance and Repair Container 2, known as the E-MARC2, a portable paint booth.

    REPTX runs from Aug. 22 to Sept. 2.

    Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) Naval Systems Engineering and Logistics Directorate Technology Office (NAVSEA 05T) is sponsoring REPTX 2022 and selected 65 technologies to participate.

    NSWC PHD is a field activity of NAVSEA and is located at Naval Base Ventura County in California.

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 13:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855933
    VIRIN: 220826-N-OX250-436
    Filename: DOD_109194813
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, REPTX Day 5 Video, by Marco Hinahon and Eric Osborne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Surface Warfare Center
    NSWC PHD
    Port Hueneme Division
    NAVSEA 05T
    REPTX
    Repair Technology Exercise

