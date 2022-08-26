REPTX Day 5 Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/855933" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

REPTX 8.26.2022



Corrosion Removal, Heat Exchanger Cleaning, 3D Printing, Expeditionary Maintenance Facility and Ship Structure Repair Demonstrations



During the fifth day of the Navy’s first-ever Repair Technology Exercise, or REPTX, government, industry and academia continue testing potential battle damage and repair products and services aboard Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division’s (NSWC PHD) Self Defense Test Ship (SDTS).



SurClean Inc. and Navy Surge Maintenance personnel remove corrosion from a flange with the company’s Transportable 200-Watt Hand-Held Laser Cleaner in a sonar room aboard the SDTS.



Terydon Inc. demonstrates its SHR-27 high-pressure hose feeder and other equipment to clean a mockup of a heat exchanger.



Navy Surge Maintenance sailors and Integrated Solutions for Systems personnel set up the company’s Expeditionary Maintenance and Repair Container 2, known as the E-MARC2, a portable paint booth.



REPTX runs from Aug. 22 to Sept. 2.



Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) Naval Systems Engineering and Logistics Directorate Technology Office (NAVSEA 05T) is sponsoring REPTX 2022 and selected 65 technologies to participate.



NSWC PHD is a field activity of NAVSEA and is located at Naval Base Ventura County in California.