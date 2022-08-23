Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Geraghty, 96th Test Wing commander is joined with Col. Joe Augustine, 96th Test Wing vice commander in this week's virtual update. (US Air Force video/ Jennifer Vollmer and Jaime Bishopp)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 12:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|855923
|VIRIN:
|220823-F-RI677-034
|Filename:
|DOD_109194721
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|EGLIN AFB, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Virtual Update - Aug. 23, 2022, by Jaime Bishopp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Eglin Air Force Base
LEAVE A COMMENT