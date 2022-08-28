Lt. Cmdr. Brian Desiderio interview

U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Brian Desiderio, a safety officer with Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, answers questions about exercise Native Fury 22 at the Yanbu Commercial Port, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Aug. 28, 2022. Native Fury 22 is vital for strengthening the United States’ long-standing relationship with Saudi Arabian Armed Forces. The exercise enhances combined tactics, maritime capabilities and promotes long-term regional stability. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Patrick Katz)
|08.28.2022
|08.31.2022 13:16
|Interviews
|855917
|220828-M-PO838-1001
|1001
|DOD_109194576
|00:01:55
|YANBU, SA
|0
|0
