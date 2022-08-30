New York Army National Guard UH-60M firefighting mission at Minnewaska State Park Preserve

A-UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter flown by a New York Army National Guard air crew loads water into a 660-gallon Bambi Bucket from Minnewaska Lake, while fighting a fire in Minnewaska State Park Preserve in the Hudson Valley near New Paltz, New York on August 30, 2022. The New York Army National Guard dispatched two UH-60s to assist in fighting the 270-acre Napanoch Point Fire on August 30. The aircraft dumped 80 bucket loads of water on the fire at the request of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, before bad weather grounded the missions. ( Video courtesy NY Army National Guard State Aviation Office)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 12:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855915
|VIRIN:
|220830-Z-A3538-1001
|PIN:
|1012
|Filename:
|DOD_109194561
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|MINNEWASKA STATE PARK PRESERVE, NY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
