    450th Chemical Battalion Weapons Qualification

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2022

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Army Reserve Soldiers with the 450th Chemical Battalion firing the M2 50 Caliber, M240 and M249 machine guns during Exercise Red Dragon at Fort McCoy WI.

    Date Taken: 08.08.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 10:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855890
    VIRIN: 220808-D-VQ984-1001
    Filename: DOD_109194207
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 450th Chemical Battalion Weapons Qualification, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Weapons Qualification
    Fort McCoy WI.
    450th Chemical Battalion
    Fort McCoy MVI

