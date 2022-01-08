Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Heritage Today - Living Honorably

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.01.2022

    Video by Billy Barth 

    Airman

    We are not perfect. But we constantly strive to live honorably. With integrity first, service before self, and excellence in all we do. With character, connection, commitment, and courage.

    Everything we do must be above reproach. This is where we start. We will not lie, we will not steal, we will not cheat. Our nation will not tolerate those among us who do.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 09:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 855886
    VIRIN: 220801-O-AC590-710
    Filename: DOD_109194141
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heritage Today - Living Honorably, by Billy Barth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    pace
    heritage today
    living honorably

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT