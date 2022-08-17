video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/855884" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

SAN DIEGO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection is announcing the appointment of a new Port Director at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, Mariza Marin. In her new position, PD Marin is the first woman port director at San Ysidro, joining other women in leadership positions within the San Diego Field Office.