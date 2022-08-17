SAN DIEGO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection is announcing the appointment of a new Port Director at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, Mariza Marin. In her new position, PD Marin is the first woman port director at San Ysidro, joining other women in leadership positions within the San Diego Field Office.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 11:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855884
|VIRIN:
|220831-H-VJ018-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109194129
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
