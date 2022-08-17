Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Port Director at the San Ysidro Port of Entry - Mariza Marin

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    SAN DIEGO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection is announcing the appointment of a new Port Director at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, Mariza Marin. In her new position, PD Marin is the first woman port director at San Ysidro, joining other women in leadership positions within the San Diego Field Office.

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 11:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855884
    VIRIN: 220831-H-VJ018-0001
    Filename: DOD_109194129
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    CBP
    Office of Field Operations
    San Ysidro Port of Entry

