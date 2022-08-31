Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Teamwork Reel

    POLAND

    08.31.2022

    Video by Spc. Hassani Ribera Soto 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers of the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, demonstrate teamwork in the fields of infantry and artillery during training in Poland, 2022. The 3/4 ABCT is among other units assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Hassani Ribera)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 09:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 855883
    VIRIN: 220831-A-KB014-1001
    Filename: DOD_109194112
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: PL

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Teamwork Reel, by SPC Hassani Ribera Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    weeklyvideos
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

