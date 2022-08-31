U.S. Soldiers of the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, demonstrate teamwork in the fields of infantry and artillery during training in Poland, 2022. The 3/4 ABCT is among other units assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Hassani Ribera)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 09:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|855883
|VIRIN:
|220831-A-KB014-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109194112
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Teamwork Reel, by SPC Hassani Ribera Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
