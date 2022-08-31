Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVFAC Washington celebrates NAVFAC's 180th birthday

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Video by Matthew Stinson 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Washington

    August 31, 2022, is NAVFAC's 180th birthday!

    On August 31, 1842, the 13th Secretary of the Navy, Abel P. Upshur, established the Bureau of Yards and Docks (BuDocks). BuDocks' mission was to execute the design, construction and maintenance of Navy yards and shore stations around the eastern seaboard of the United States.

    Eventually, BuDocks and its responsibilities would grow from supporting a shore establishment of seven ship repair yards, four ordnance magazines, and five naval stations into the global enterprise known today as NAVFAC, which was officially established in 1966.

    Today, active around the world, NAVFAC continues to deliver the systems and infrastructure vital to our Navy and Marine Corps warfighters.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 08:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 855878
    VIRIN: 220831-N-HG124-1001
    Filename: DOD_109194049
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Washington celebrates NAVFAC's 180th birthday, by Matthew Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    Engineer
    Navy
    Washington
    Maryland
    Civil Engineer Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT