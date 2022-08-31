NAVFAC Washington celebrates NAVFAC's 180th birthday

August 31, 2022, is NAVFAC's 180th birthday!
On August 31, 1842, the 13th Secretary of the Navy, Abel P. Upshur, established the Bureau of Yards and Docks (BuDocks). BuDocks' mission was to execute the design, construction and maintenance of Navy yards and shore stations around the eastern seaboard of the United States.
Eventually, BuDocks and its responsibilities would grow from supporting a shore establishment of seven ship repair yards, four ordnance magazines, and five naval stations into the global enterprise known today as NAVFAC, which was officially established in 1966.
Today, active around the world, NAVFAC continues to deliver the systems and infrastructure vital to our Navy and Marine Corps warfighters.
