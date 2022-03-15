Why they wear that: The French mountain infantry beret (int)

Good for shielding your eyes, or warming your feet? The famous beret of the French mountain infantry is more than just a stylish headpiece.
Synopsis
The French Army’s Chasseurs Alpins (‘Alpine Hunters’ in English) wear a distinctive piece of headgear: an oversized beret they call la tarte, or ‘the pie.’
In this piece, 1st Lieutenant Clement from the 27th Brigade Chasseurs Alpins unit explains the various uses of la tarte, from keeping your feet warm to protecting your eyes from the sun. Clement and his fellow mountain infantry soldiers deployed to Rena, Norway for Exercise Brilliant Jump 22, which tested the ability of the very high-readiness component of the NATO Response Force.
Following Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, hundreds of French troops – including the Chasseurs Alpins –have been deployed to Romania to reinforce the Alliance’s east.
Transcript
This is the international version of an edited video. Please refer to the master or master with subtitles versions for the full transcript.
Usage rights
This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 08:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|855872
|VIRIN:
|220831-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109194026
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|NO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT