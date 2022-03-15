Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why they wear that: The French mountain infantry beret (int)

    NORWAY

    03.15.2022

    Good for shielding your eyes, or warming your feet? The famous beret of the French mountain infantry is more than just a stylish headpiece.
    The French Army’s Chasseurs Alpins (‘Alpine Hunters’ in English) wear a distinctive piece of headgear: an oversized beret they call la tarte, or ‘the pie.’
    In this piece, 1st Lieutenant Clement from the 27th Brigade Chasseurs Alpins unit explains the various uses of la tarte, from keeping your feet warm to protecting your eyes from the sun. Clement and his fellow mountain infantry soldiers deployed to Rena, Norway for Exercise Brilliant Jump 22, which tested the ability of the very high-readiness component of the NATO Response Force.
    Following Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, hundreds of French troops – including the Chasseurs Alpins –have been deployed to Romania to reinforce the Alliance’s east.
    This is the international version of an edited video.

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 08:23
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: NO

