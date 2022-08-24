Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    “Screaming Eagles” combat engineer shares experiences as a US Soldier

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    08.24.2022

    Video by Spc. Justin Leva 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Devin Jarone, a combat engineer assigned to 1st Platoon, Bravo Company, 39th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), speaks about his motivation to join and reenlist in the U.S. Army at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Aug. 23-24, 2022.
    (U.S. Army video by Spc. Justin Leva)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 06:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 855867
    VIRIN: 220824-A-SN541-1003
    Filename: DOD_109193942
    Length: 00:03:10
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO 
    Hometown: COLMESNEIL, TX, US

    This work, “Screaming Eagles” combat engineer shares experiences as a US Soldier, by SPC Justin Leva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

