1st AD CAB Deploys to Europe in Support of V Corps

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/855852" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade offloads aircraft and equipment at the port in Esbjerg, Denmark, August 22, 2022. Approximately 40 aircraft and more than 1,700 equipment items were staged at the port facility before being transported to locations throughout the European theater to support V Corps, America’s Forward Deployed Corps.



(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Garrison Waites)