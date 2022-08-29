Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-502nd Infantry Regiment conducts Air Assault Operations and SBF LFX

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BABADAG TRAINING AREA, ROMANIA

    08.29.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs

    Soldiers assigned to Hardrock and Bulldog Company, 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct Air Assault Operations in conjunction with a Support by Fire Live Fire Exercise on August 29, 2022, at Babadag Training Area, Romania. The Screaming Eagles of today are ready to support our allies in order to preserve the long-lasting stability in Europe that our predecessors fought and died for. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, Public Affairs.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 03:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 855849
    VIRIN: 220829-A-GG328-764
    PIN: 150221
    Filename: DOD_109193826
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: BABADAG TRAINING AREA, RO 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-502nd Infantry Regiment conducts Air Assault Operations and SBF LFX, by SSG Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    101st Airborne Division
    EUCOM
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    europeansupport2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT