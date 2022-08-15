Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo News

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/855848" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

After a pandemic imposed 2-year hiatus, The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is back! The tattoo is an annual series of performances by British Armed Forces, Commonwealth, international military bands, and cultural performance teams at Edinburgh Castle in the capital of Scotland. The commander of the US Army Field Band talks about the privilege of performing alongside allies and partners.