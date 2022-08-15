After a pandemic imposed 2-year hiatus, The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is back! The tattoo is an annual series of performances by British Armed Forces, Commonwealth, international military bands, and cultural performance teams at Edinburgh Castle in the capital of Scotland. The commander of the US Army Field Band talks about the privilege of performing alongside allies and partners.
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 04:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|855848
|VIRIN:
|220815-F-PQ209-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109193774
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|EDINBURGH, SCT, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo News, by A1C Madeleine Jinks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT