Coast Guard Cutter Midgett arrives in the Western Pacific

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett (WMSL 757) moors in Manila, Philippines, Aug. 30, 2022. Midgett’s crew will engage in professional and subject matter expert exchanges with the Philippine Coast Guard, and partner nations, and will patrol and conduct operations as directed while deployed on a months-long Western Pacific patrol under the tactical control of Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Matthew S. Masaschi)