    Coast Guard Cutter Midgett arrives in the Western Pacific

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    08.30.2022

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Matthew Masaschi 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett (WMSL 757) moors in Manila, Philippines, Aug. 30, 2022. Midgett’s crew will engage in professional and subject matter expert exchanges with the Philippine Coast Guard, and partner nations, and will patrol and conduct operations as directed while deployed on a months-long Western Pacific patrol under the tactical control of Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Matthew S. Masaschi)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 01:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855836
    VIRIN: 220830-G-DX668-2001
    Filename: DOD_109193643
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: MANILA, PH 
    Hometown: HONOLULU, HI, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Midgett arrives in the Western Pacific, by CPO Matthew Masaschi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Manila
    Westpac
    Philippines
    Midgett
    Coast Guard Cutter Midgett
    USCG IndoPacific

