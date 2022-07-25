The 2-1 Ada alpha battery stationed at Kunsan air base, republic of Korea, explains why the motor pool is and the troops assigned to it play a part in the mission at Kunsan air base. Without the mechanics working on the vehicles and conducting maintenance the mission would never be complete. (U.S. army video by Cpl. Angel Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 00:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855835
|VIRIN:
|220725-A-TO062-621
|Filename:
|DOD_109193626
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Motor pool, by SPC Angel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
