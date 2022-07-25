Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Motor pool

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    07.25.2022

    Video by Spc. Angel Sanchez 

    AFN Kunsan

    The 2-1 Ada alpha battery stationed at Kunsan air base, republic of Korea, explains why the motor pool is and the troops assigned to it play a part in the mission at Kunsan air base. Without the mechanics working on the vehicles and conducting maintenance the mission would never be complete. (U.S. army video by Cpl. Angel Sanchez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 00:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855835
    VIRIN: 220725-A-TO062-621
    Filename: DOD_109193626
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 

