National Guard and active duty Soldiers, along with a few Airmen and two members of the Kosovo Security Force, kicked off zero day of Air Assault instruction with an early morning two-mile run, a lot of diamond pushups and the confidence course at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, on Aug. 30, 2022. Cadre from the Army National Guard Warrior Training Center at Fort Benning, Georgia, will be teaching the Air Assault course along with Pathfinder and Master Rappel courses during the next few weeks.
A few students working hard to earn their wings shared their reactions to the obstacle course:
Spc. Theresa Haskin, a Story City, Iowa, native and avionic and survivability equipment repairer with Company B, 248th Aviation Support Battalion, Iowa Army National Guard.
Staff Sgt. Bayquan McDonald, a Mount Pleasant, Iowa, native and combat engineer with Company A, 224th Brigade Engineer Battalion, Iowa Army National Guard.
Sgt. Benjamin Godinez, a Jonesboro, Illinois, native and infantry Soldier with Company A, 2nd Battalion, 230th Infantry Regiment, Illinois Army National Guard.
Sead Berisha, an illustrator with a psychological operations unit in the Kosovo Security Force.
(U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 21:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|855826
|VIRIN:
|220830-A-KS612-099
|Filename:
|DOD_109193372
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|JOHNSTON, IA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Hometown:
|JONESBORO, IL, US
|Hometown:
|MOUNT PLEASANT, IA, US
|Hometown:
|STORY CITY, IA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Air Assault Course at Camp Dodge - Zero Day, by SSG Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT