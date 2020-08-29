U.S. Marines, Navy, Coast Guard, and Honolulu Fire Department conduct SAREX, MCBH 2022

U.S. Marines, Navy, Coast Guard, Marine Corps Community Services and the Honolulu Fire Department conduct a search and rescue exercise, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 29, 2022. The exercise was conducted in order to increase readiness and interoperability between the U.S. Marine Corps, Navy, Coast Guard, MCCS and Honolulu Fire Department in response to emergency situations at sea. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brandon Aultman)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 20:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855825
|VIRIN:
|220829-M-VH951-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109193336
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
