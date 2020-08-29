U.S. Marines, Navy, Coast Guard, and Honolulu Fire Department conduct SAREX, MCBH 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/855825" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines, Navy, Coast Guard, Marine Corps Community Services and the Honolulu Fire Department conduct a search and rescue exercise, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 29, 2022. The exercise was conducted in order to increase readiness and interoperability between the U.S. Marine Corps, Navy, Coast Guard, MCCS and Honolulu Fire Department in response to emergency situations at sea. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brandon Aultman)