    U.S. Marines, Navy, Coast Guard, and Honolulu Fire Department conduct SAREX, MCBH 2022

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2020

    Video by Cpl. Brandon Aultman 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marines, Navy, Coast Guard, Marine Corps Community Services and the Honolulu Fire Department conduct a search and rescue exercise, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 29, 2022. The exercise was conducted in order to increase readiness and interoperability between the U.S. Marine Corps, Navy, Coast Guard, MCCS and Honolulu Fire Department in response to emergency situations at sea. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brandon Aultman)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2020
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 20:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855825
    VIRIN: 220829-M-VH951-2001
    Filename: DOD_109193336
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 

    This work, U.S. Marines, Navy, Coast Guard, and Honolulu Fire Department conduct SAREX, MCBH 2022, by Cpl Brandon Aultman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

