    National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month: a message to Joint Base San Antonio

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2022

    Video by Sarayuth Pinthong 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. John Nelson, Mental Health clinical psychologist, provides a message to Joint Base San Antonio in support of National Suicide Prevention and Awareness month. September is National Suicide Prevention and Awareness month and Joint Base San Antonio is preparing for a multitude of activities to help with bringing attention to this public health issue. Getting the message out encouraging JBSA personnel 'to seek help' and 'support is within reach' and always available at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). (U.S. Air Force video by Sarayuth Pinthong)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 17:16
    Category: Commercials
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US 

    USAF
    JBSA
    #988
    mentalhealth
    #BeThere

