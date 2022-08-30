National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month: a message to Joint Base San Antonio

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Maj. John Nelson, Mental Health clinical psychologist, provides a message to Joint Base San Antonio in support of National Suicide Prevention and Awareness month. September is National Suicide Prevention and Awareness month and Joint Base San Antonio is preparing for a multitude of activities to help with bringing attention to this public health issue. Getting the message out encouraging JBSA personnel 'to seek help' and 'support is within reach' and always available at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). (U.S. Air Force video by Sarayuth Pinthong)



