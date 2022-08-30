Fuels Management: Petroleum, Oils and Lubricants

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Logistics Readiness Squadron Fuels Management at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 24, 2022. Fuels manages and accounts for the delivery of approximately 60 million gallons of fuel annually, valued at over 184 million dollars. They can store up to 14 million gallons on base and in a busy week run 187 separate operations delivering 1.4 million gallons of fuel to aircraft on our flight line. (U.S. Air Force video by Nicholas Pilch)