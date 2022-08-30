A message from San Antonio Mayor, Ron Nirenberg to Joint Base San Antonio. September is National Suicide Prevention and Awareness month and Joint Base San Antonio is preparing for a multitude of activities to help with bringing attention to this public health issue. Getting the message out encouraging JBSA personnel 'to seek help' and 'support is within reach' and always available at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). (Courtesy video edited by Sarayuth Pinthong)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 17:15
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|855811
|VIRIN:
|220830-F-GY993-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109193100
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A message from San Antonio Mayor, Ron Nirenberg to Joint Base San Antonio, by Sarayuth Pinthong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT