B-Roll 525th Military Intelligence Brigade Barracks inspection

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Holland, Command Sgt. Maj. of XVIII Airborne Corps, walks through rooms at the 525th Military Intelligence Brigade Barracks, Aug. 30, 2022, Fort Bragg, N.C.. Fort Bragg is in a process of moving Soldiers out of the Smoke Bomb Hill barracks, into other barracks on the installation. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Jacob Bradford)