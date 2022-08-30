Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll 525th Military Intelligence Brigade Barracks inspection

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2022

    Video by Spc. Jacob Bradford 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Holland, Command Sgt. Maj. of XVIII Airborne Corps, walks through rooms at the 525th Military Intelligence Brigade Barracks, Aug. 30, 2022, Fort Bragg, N.C.. Fort Bragg is in a process of moving Soldiers out of the Smoke Bomb Hill barracks, into other barracks on the installation. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Jacob Bradford)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 18:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855809
    VIRIN: 220830-A-NJ170-290
    Filename: DOD_109193048
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll 525th Military Intelligence Brigade Barracks inspection, by SPC Jacob Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    525TH Military Intelligence Brigade
    528th Sustainment Brigade
    SMOKE BOMB HILL BARRACKS
    SMOKE BOMB HILL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT